Raiders' Coaching Staff Helping Each Other in Every Way Possible
One of the more exciting aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders offseason was the team removing the interim tag from Antonio Pierce’s title and naming him the team’s head coach. Coach Pierce wisely surrounded himself with coaches who had many years of experience on various levels of football, much like himself.
While the Raiders added many new players to the roster and coaches to the coaching staff, Passing Game Coordinator Scott Turner, who joined the Raiders in 2023, remained with the team through all the changes made this offseason. As the Raiders continue to build upon the culture that was created over the second half of last season, Turner noted how it has been all hands on deck for the Raiders’ coaching staff, with all of the coaches on the coaching staff doing what they can to help each other out, even if the tasks fall outside of their regular job duties.
"It's very fluid,” Turner said. “I mean, I have the same title this year as I did last year. I wouldn't say my job is necessarily the same. To me, it's all about the leadership and the structure, and ultimately, I'm here to help Coach [Antonio] Pierce and Coach [Luke] Getsy be successful.
“So, if there's something that I can do, whether it's meet with a group of players, whether it's doing some research on a certain offense, whether it's looking at a certain area of the field, how can we get better, if it's install in front of the group, those are a lot of different things that I'll do.
Turner said the experience of the coaches on the Raiders’ coaching staff allows them to be flexible. Each has a set of experiences that each coach on the coaching staff can learn from as the Raiders look to have a successful season.
“And just with my experience, I've been in this league, I've called plays in this league, I've been part of different players on offense, being able to offer when they need advice or just something like, 'Hey, maybe you haven't seen this before I have,'" Turner said. "That's just kind of my role, and to me, that's what's important.
“I think we talk about a lot like, 'Guys, what's your role? How can you help and excel in that role?' And that's just what I try to do to help us ultimately win football games because I think if that happens, everyone's happy."
