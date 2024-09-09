Raiders Consultant to Receive Tremendous Honor Next Month
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made a huge move bringing on legendary coach Tom Coughlin as a consultant when he was first named the Raiders' full-time head coach this offseason.
Pierce, a first-time head coach, wasn't afraid to admit he would need some help in his first year in his new position, which is why he brought in names like Coughlin, Marvin Lewis and Joe Philbin.
Coughlin will soon be recognized for his career as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, a title he held from 1995 through the 2002 season. Coughlin was the first head coach in the franchise's history.
The Jaguars recently announced Coughlin will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame, the Pride of the Jaguars, at halftime of Jacksonville's Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
"In the Oct. 6 contest against the Colts, the franchise’s first head coach, Coughlin, will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in a halftime ceremony on the field," the Jaguars said in a release. "Coughlin was the Jaguars head coach from 1995 to 2002. During that span, the Jaguars produced four winning seasons, four playoff appearances, two division titles and two AFC Championship game appearances."
The Jaguars will don their highly-demanded throwback uniforms.
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand, just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin.”
Coughlin, of course, was Pierce's head coach during his time with the New York Giants, as the two won a Super Bowl together, the first of Coughlin's two titles with the franchise.
“I could not be prouder of Antonio Pierce being named head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Coughlin said after the Raiders announced Pierce as their full-time head coach, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m excited for him, his family, and the franchise. This is the team he grew up watching, and his belief in himself and in the players is why he is there. He is a great student of the game, a quick learner with a great attitude, and he is eager to get to work. The 2024 season just got a lot more interesting with him at the helm. Go get ’em AP!”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.