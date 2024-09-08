Jaguars Legend Embracing Top Role With Raiders
Tom Coughlin helped build the Jacksonville Jaguars from the ground up and into the franchise they are today, leading several of the best Jaguars teams in franchise history.
Now, Coughlin is getting a fourth wind in the NFL with a franchise on the upswing.
After tenures as head coach for the Jaguars and the New York Giants, and a three-year run as Vice President of Football Operations in Jacksonville's front office, Coughlin is embracing a key role with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of today's kickoff.
Coughlin serves as a consultant for the Raiders and first-year head coach Antonio Pierce, who Coughlin coached in New York. Coughlin's impact is so prominent in Las Vegas that the Jaguars legend even spoke in a team meeting ahead of Week 1.
During the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars will officially induct Coughlin into the Pride of the Jaguars at halftime. Coughlin will be the first Jaguars coach ever inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand, just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin.”
"In the Oct. 6 contest against the Colts, the franchise’s first head coach, Coughlin, will be inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in a halftime ceremony on the field. Coughlin was the Jaguars head coach from 1995 to 2002. During that span, the Jaguars produced four winning seasons, four playoff appearances, two division titles and two AFC Championship game appearances," the Jaguars said in a release.
Coughlin became the first-ever Jaguars head coach after the expansion franchise was awarded to the city, eventually coaching the team for eight years and leading them to four playoff appearances.
From 1996-1999, the Jaguars went to the playoffs four times and went 45-19 in the regular season, the best run in franchise history. During that span, the Jaguars went 11-5 twice and a franchise-best 14-2.
Coughlin ended his Jaguars head coaching career with a 68-60 regular-season record and a 4-4 record in the playoffs. Coughlin is tied for the most wins in franchise history and has the best winning percentage of any head coach in franchise history.
Coughlin was hired as the Jaguars' top front office executive in 2017 and helped mold Jacksonville into a 10-6 football team that made it all the way to the AFC Championship game.
