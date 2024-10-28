Raiders Continue to Fall Short of Their Own Standard
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season hoping to replicate their success from the final nine games of last season.
During that time, the Silver and Black significantly improved after firing Josh McDaniels. The Raiders went 5-4 over that stretch and appeared to have the framework for a productive 2024-25 season. However, through eight games, it has been anything but that.
To make matters worse, the Raiders are not just losing. They are losing games in ways that go against everything they emphasized dating back to last season. After Coach Antonio Pierce took over, he and his coaching staff stressed the importance of playing physical but intelligent football. Their record shows that they have seldom done those two things this season.
Over the final nine games of last season, the Raiders rarely beat themselves. The Silver and Black have found new and creative ways to do so nearly weekly this season. Las Vegas’ 2-6 record ensures the team’s fate. Still, Pierce believes there is still time left in the season for the team to correct its flaws.
“[Playing physical football] was part of our identity and DNA that we've been harping on,” Pierce said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. “We harped on it in training camp. We're going to continue to harp on it. Still a lot of games left. Not where we want to be at 2-6.
“Obviously, we understand that, but we're going to go back to it. Put pads on Fridays the last couple of weeks, trying to build their mindset and mentality with the group, and we're going to stay with it.”
The Raiders have undoubtedly had many things working against them this season. Injuries to the best players made an already subpar roster even worse. The roster issues have led to performance issues, ultimately leading the Raiders to one of the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft.
However, this season is barely halfway over. The Raiders must find a way to turn things around, or severe changes will be considered after the upcoming bye week. Each Raiders loss this season has looked the same, and the only common denominator in all those games is the Raiders. The Raiders are the primary reason for their dismal record, more than their opponents.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.