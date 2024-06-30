Raiders Could be Hit With Nearly $450 Million Bill From NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders could take a significant financial hit from the results of the recent "Sunday Ticket" lawsuit against the NFL.
On Thursday, ESPN reported that the jury determined the NFL had violated antitrust laws by selling its Sunday Ticket package "at an inflated price" on DirecTV.
Per the report, "The jury awarded $4.7 billion in damages to the residential class and $96 million in damages to the commercial class. Since damages can be tripled under federal antitrust laws, the NFL could end up being liable for $14.39 billion."
This means the NFL would have to bill all 32 of its teams $449.6 million to make up for the potential due payment. This would, obviously, include the Las Vegas Raiders.
"We are disappointed with the jury's verdict today in the NFL Sunday Ticket class action lawsuit. We continue to believe that our media distribution strategy, which features all NFL games broadcast on free over-the-air television in the markets of the participating teams and national distribution of our most popular games, supplemented by many additional choices including RedZone, Sunday Ticket and NFL+, is by far the most fan friendly distribution model in all of sports and entertainment," the NFL said in a statement.
"We will certainly contest this decision as we believe that the class action claims in this case are baseless and without merit. We thank the jury for their time and service and for the guidance and oversight from Judge [Philip] Gutierrez throughout the trial."
Post-trial motions will take place on July 31.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.