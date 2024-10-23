Raiders' Crosby Addresses Trade Rumors: 'I'm Not Trying to Leave'
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 and have lost three straight games. Vibes around the team are suffering tremendously.
After trading Davante Adams to the New York Jets last week, rumors started to swirl that the Silver and Black could be open for business.
Of course, the player fans across the league are hoping and praying will join their team is defensive end Maxx Crosby. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the best defensive players in the league and would make any team a contender.
However, Raiders owner Mark Davis has already shut down those rumors. That won’t stop them from circulating, however.
Crosby, a Michigan native, has often been linked to the Detroit Lions. Detroit lost Aidan Hutchinson for the season to a broken leg, and Lions fans hope the team will replace him with the Raiders’ star.
Crosby has always been open and transparent about what is happening with his career and the state of the team. He addressed the trade rumors on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“Honestly, it’s crazy, bro,” Crosby said. “Last year, there was some trade talk. That’s when I feel like it kind of started, the ‘Send me to Detroit,’ their fan base was all over me. They’ve started a whole pandemonium, a whole movement. I’m sitting here innocently and just doing what I do. I feel like, you know, I’m -- I have to address it with my teammates. I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to leave.’ I know it’s a f---ing business; I don’t have 100 percent control of all that, but I’ll say it loud and f---ing clear: I want to be a Raider.”
Crosby is right -- he has no control over whether he is traded. However, if Davis is shutting down rumors and Crosby is expressing his desire to stay in Las Vegas, it seems less likely that he will be playing on another team after Nov. 5.
Crosby has been off to one of the best starts in his career despite missing his first NFL game in six years. He has 23 total tackles, 10 for loss, 11 quarterback hits and 6.5 sacks.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
