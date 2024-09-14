Raiders' Crosby Looking to Lead After Losses
The Las Vegas Raiders started the season off on the wrong foot, entering their Week 2 game on the road against the Baltimore Ravens with a 0-1 record.
The Raiders' offense could not get going against the Los Angeles Chargers and now faces a tougher test against the Ravens.
It is easy for players to say they put losses behind them and focus on the next game. In fact, it is much easier said than done.
Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby says losing is difficult to handle, and he carries that feeling into the following weeks.
He also knows he cannot let his emotions get too high or too low because of his leadership stature as a Raider.
He joined the "Let’s Go! Podcast" with Jim Gray, Bill Belichick, and Peter King to discuss that experience.
“It’s not easy at all,” Crosby said. “At the end of the day, handling adversity is a skill. Being resilient is a skill. That’s what I’ve learned in this league. I’ve been in the league six years now. I remember when I was young, second, third year in the league. Every loss was like the end of the world, and every win was like, ‘Oh my god, we can win it all.’ So, you can’t live like that. As a leader, as a captain, I have to be the one controlling my emotions and leading the guys and instilling that in the younger guys because you can’t operate that way at a high level and be consistent and continue to show up and get better if you’re riding the roller coaster all the time.”
Crosby took the loss to heart, but is ready to move on.
“So, of course, it’s super frustrating. Of course, it sucked to lose [Sunday], I was sick to my stomach. But I watched the film, I watched the film, I watched the film again, and I watched it a few more times before I went to bed. I was at peace. I know what I did well, I know what I can improve on, I know what the guys need to do. We talk about it as a D-Line, as a defense; we know what we need to do, and it’s not beat ourselves. If we want to be consistent and win the way we’re supposed to win, we need to be consistent, play complementary football, help each other out, and do our job. Not be Superman, but do our job at a high level.”
The "Let’s Go! Podcast" is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.