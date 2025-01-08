Raiders' Crosby Not Getting Involved in Personnel Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again starting a new era after firing Coach Antonio Pierce.
This next hire will be the sixth head coach owner Mark Davis will hire in his 13 years in charge of the Silver and Black. Fans are desperate for stability and hope this hire will stick around for the long term.
When Davis and the Raiders were mulling over whether or not to hire Pierce into the full-time role after his impressive interim stint, they considered many voices within the organization, including the players.
One of the loudest voices supporting Pierce was defensive end Maxx Crosby. The four-time Pro Bowler even went as far as insinuating a trade request if Pierce was not hired into the full-time position.
This year, Crosby is taking a hands-off approach and allowing the people in the front office to make the decision without his input.
Crosby spoke about that decision on the latest episode of the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast with Jim Gray and Peter King.
“Last year, I was very vocal about wanting AP here,” he said. “That’s very well-known. I don’t take that back; there’s certain things I’ve done in my career that, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have said this, or ‘Maybe I should’ve said more.’ Where I’m currently at, that’s not my job. I’m gonna be real: that’s not my job. I know my influence; I know what winning looks like, but at the end of the day, I strictly am focused on what I do best, and being at my best is going to help my teammates, my coaches, being a leader, and taking care of the things I can control. So, at the end of the day, I have a great relationship with Mark. Me and Mark have been close for years. I love the guy to death. We have great conversations all the time. But at the end of the day, he’s going to do what he thinks is best.”
While Davis and minority owner Tom Brady would likely listen to what Crosby has to say about the next head coach hire, Crosby is focused on his own tasks and goals, allowing those in the front office to make the call.
All Crosby can do is rally behind the Raiders’ next head coach and try to help the team win games on the field.
‘Let’s Go!’ is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE