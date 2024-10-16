Raiders' Crosby Offers Kind Words for Injured Lions Star
Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is out for the season after suffering a gruesome tibia fracture against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.
Hutchinson, who leads the league in sacks with seven and a half, has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL in just his third season and was one of the top candidates for Defensive Player of the Year.
When Hutchinson went down, he was flooded with well wishes and hopes of a quick recovery and return to the field. Among them was Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Crosby joined Jim Gray on the latest episode of the "Let’s Go! Podcast," where he shared his thoughts on Hutchinson’s injury and his confidence in his ability to return to the field quickly.
“I was sick to my stomach,” Crosby said. “A guy like that who's just getting better and better every single year, seeing what he's done in Detroit, the fan base rallied around him and that group of guys, and I know it means a lot to that team. So, seeing him go down that way is super unfortunate, and you just have to pray for him. Hopefully, it's not as bad as it looked, and he could get back on the field next year. It sucks for a young guy like that, but I believe he is going to bounce back, and it's just going to be a bump in the road and a part of his story.”
Crosby was born in Lapeer, Michigan, which is an hour and 15 minutes north of Hutchinson’s hometown of Plymouth, Mich. Lapeer is an hour north of Detroit, while Plymouth is just about a half hour from Detroit.
While it is highly unlikely, Hutchinson’s injury has prompted Lions fans to inquire about how much it would take to trade for Crosby and bring the Michigan native home. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter quickly shut that idea down.
When the Lions faced the Raiders last season, Hutchinson totaled one tackle. Crosby totaled five.
Crosby always shows respect to his fellow pass-rushers around the league, and he certainly hopes Hutchinson can return to playing football as soon as possible.
