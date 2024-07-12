Raiders' Davante Adams Gives His Input on NFL-NBA Conversation
Longtime NBA guard Austin Rivers got the sporting world riled up back in May when he claimed 30 NBA players could play in the NFL right now.
It started a debate among the NFL and NBA communities as to which transition would be easier.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was asked to give his input on the debate during his appearance on "All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson," this week.
"Here's the conversation," Adams said, "because if we're talking about right now, you snatch Tae and put him in an NBA game tomorrow or you snatch whoever you want in the NBA and put them in an NFL game, if that's the question, then it's nothing to talk about. Nobody's making the crossover, nobody's doing it if it's tomorrow. Now, if we're talking about had the potential if they had been training to do that versus trying to be in the NFL, if we were talking about if I just took that path, I 100% could have played in the NBA. I know a few guys that I can name off the top of my head that had the potential to be able to do it.
"Now, the potential don't mean that you would've been in there and been Bron [LeBron James], but I think that I can confidently list a few dudes that could have made -- or not made the change, but could have said, 'I'm not going to play football, I'm going to go play basketball and could have made it there. Now, you talk about basketball, bringing them dudes over [to the NFL] tomorrow? If it was just a tomorrow thing, I guarantee you football transition to hoops would be better than the other way around. And I truly believe that.
"I'm more of a basketball player at heart, so I want to say the other one. But if you talk about the level of physicality, these dudes don't understand what it feels like to get hit, and I mean, it's a falling process, it's getting hit, it's everybody falling on top of you, it's a whole different level of physicality that them boys never experienced on their life. And it's a different type of banging in the key than what it is in football, too. So, now, I'm not trying to say it's easy going to basketball from football, but you're not going to sit here and tell me that anybody but LeBron James is going to make a transition and go and get hit by some of these dudes that's hitting over the middle."
