Raiders' Davante Adams has Learned a Method That Keeps His Body Fresh for Training Camp
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is already entering his 11th NFL season.
After playing a decade at the highest level in football, Adams is at that point where it is crucial he takes care of his body in order to be prepared for the season.
"I'm learning a really -- over time, just learning how to treat myself, treat my body and my mind and everything throughout the offseason," Adams said when he joined "All Facts No Brakes with Keyshawn Johnson" this past week. "That way, when it's time to really get back to business, I'm locked in, ready to go. So, I've been at it, but really learned a good way of kind of taking some stress off of my joints and my body. That way, when I come into OTAs, and I'm still fast, I don't have no setbacks, knock on wood. When I'm going in there, it's just all deposit, which has been the goal for me for a while. But over the last like four years or so, I feel like that's when I've been able to really gain real good control of my body and my mind, just so I can be a million bucks when it's time to shine."
Despite all the new technology and methods of healing, Adams still uses the ol' reliable ice bath.
"I'm still old school with it, I'm just saying as far as like beating my body to running myself into the ground, ending up with soft tissue injuries in the offseason, I figured out a way to train to where I don't really have to really deal with that type of stuff and it's just kind of constant deposits versus trying to rehab and all of that," Adams said. "I'm trying not to have to deal with the rehab and deal with that as much as we have to in the season because it's a little bit more unpredictable as far as the injuries that you're going to encounter. But as far as all the rest of it, keeping up my speed, strength, and all of that, I found a way to do that without getting hurt, which is the most important part for me."
