Raiders' Davante Adams on What he Wants in Starting QB, Who He Thinks is the Frontrunner
With each passing day Raider Nation is getting closer to getting its answer as to who will be its starting quarterback.
The Las Vegas Raiders' training camp is just around the corner, which means what is anticipated to be an epic position battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II looms as well.
The person who will be perhaps most impacted by the outcome is Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams has already had five starting quarterbacks -- if you include Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer -- since coming to Las Vegas, and now, he's ready for some stability.
The six-time Pro Bowler shared his thoughts on the quarterback competition when he recently joined "Speak" on FS1.
"I want whoever's going to look the best when it's time, when it's live bullets," Adams said. "So, at the end of the day, I don't have a preference other than the fact that I want somebody that's confident and ready to go when it's time to do it. So, whoever that is, that's who I want throwing the ball.
"I think right now, if I had to say, I think Aidan has the job because, obviously, he was here before, and that's the way that it was. He was running with the 1s more, and until Gardner comes in and takes the job away from him, I think it's Aidan's job right now.
"He's doing what he's got to do to hold on to it. He's still got to keep working and do what we got to do to grow and get better. We can definitely get better than where we are -- he and I, our connection, him individually, even me. At this point in the year, this is not where you are going to show your best. So, throughout camp, when we start really doing with the pads on and we're doing the real deal, I think that's when we'll be able to decide who the guy will be, and I'll continue to keep working and getting that camaraderie with that person."
Adams and the rest of the Raiders' veterans will report to training camp on July 23.
