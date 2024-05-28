Raiders' Davante Adams Was Still One of Most Targeted Wide Receivers Last Season
For the first time since the 2016 season, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams did not make a Pro Bowl last season. It was also the first season since 2019 he was not selected to the All-Pro First Team.
Most who hear this might say Adams had an underwhelming 2023 campaign, but the numbers were still there. After all, he still brought in 103 catches, which is tied for the third-most in franchise history for a single season.
Many fans were frustrated that Adams wasn't being prioritized under former Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. By the end of the season, though, the six-time Pro Bowler was once again one of the most targeted wide receivers in the league.
According to Pro Football Focus, Adams was the second-most targeted wide receiver on all routes last season (minimum of 168 routes ran). He was targeted 29.38% on all routes, trailing only Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
"From Green Bay to Las Vegas, Davante Adams has provided a consistent presence in the passing game seldom seen with this longevity," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron. "In each of his last five seasons, Adams has surpassed a 27% season target rate, amounting to a combined 29.3% threat percentage over that span, the highest among active receivers.
"The 29.4% target percentage Adams posted in 2023 came in large part to his phenomenal ability to win in the red zone and bail his quarterback out of pressure situations, both of which are facets he led the league in."
Adams led all wide receivers in situations where his quarterback was pressured (25.14%) (minimum of 68 routes ran). He was also No. 1 in red-zone targets at 37.04% (minimum of 30 routes ran).
"Adams has been perhaps the most dominant red zone receiver of the last decade, routinely producing target percentages that exceed 30%, and making good use of that volume with massive production," Cameron wrote. "Over his career, he’s earned an outstanding 85.7 red zone receiving grade, the highest recorded in the PFF era.
"Of his 17 red zone receptions in 2023, Adams converted six of them for touchdowns, tying the second-most at the position."
Adams was also the third-most targeted wide receiver on the outside at 30.61% (minimum of 135 routes ran). Former Los Angeles Chargers and now Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen was No. 1 at 34.74%. Hill was close behind at 33.68%.
Cameron noted that the wide receivers considered in each category had to have a minimum of 25% of routes run for that category.
