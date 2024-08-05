Raiders DC Graham Saw Glimpses of Wilkins' Leadership in Miami
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was already quite familiar with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins when the veteran lineman joined the Silver and Black this offseason.
Graham had served as Wilkins' defensive coordinator during his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins.
Wilkins now enters his sixth NFL season, and of course, he's grown a lot since then, both as a player and as a leader.
But Graham saw glimpses of that leader even way back when Wilkins first entered the league.
"Last time I was around him at Miami, he had leadership qualities, but he was a rookie, he was a rookie," Graham recently said at training camp. "He's a smart player, and you just assume after four years, that's what's going to happen. And then, Robby [Rob Leonard] having familiarity with him, Flo [Tom Flores] coached him for three years -- I believe that's what it was -- and just hearing about him. We did our research. And again, he's a great person, great leader, great football player, and we're just excited to have him."
Being a veteran in this league, Wilkins is able to take what he's learned and is now able to help mentor the young players on the Raiders defensive line.
"To me, I'm just someone who loves the game," Wilkins said. "Just football, it's the most rewarding, most humbling, most just everything. Everything you need to learn in life, you learn through the game of football. And so, I'm just someone who always tries to respect the game and then just pay it forward. Everything I've learned through the game, I try to pour it onto the younger guys and just anyone who is willing to listen or just anyone who asks me questions and just different things like that.
"Because we all got the same goal in mind at the end of the day. We all come from similar backgrounds -- although, different places -- similar backgrounds. We all got similar goals in mind, whether that's to be our best, whether that's to feed our families, whether that's to leave a legacy, whatever it is. So, a big part for me, while I'm trying to leave my legacy and do the best that I can be, is also help guys reach their goals, and that's the most important thing."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.