Raiders DC Patrick Graham on LB Robert Spillane's Growth
While former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels certainly could have done many things better, the decision he made to sign linebacker Robert Spillane was a decision that has and will continue to impact the Raiders organization positively.
The addition of Spillane as the team’s middle linebacker helped spark a significant improvement in the Raiders defense, as the veteran linebacker finished with the tenth-most tackles in the National Football League last season and finished only 15 tackles away from being top five in the category.
After spending multiple seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a reserve role, the Raiders allowed Spillane to prove he could be an every-down linebacker in the NFL. He more than repaid the Raiders for the chance of a lifetime, impressing Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham in the process.
"Everything he's done since day one [when] I met him, and then day one when I asked about him because Flo [Brian Flores] coached him at Pittsburgh,” Graham said at training camp last week. “He just comes in every day with great energy, not like good energy, its great energy, willing to learn. He works hard, he's attentive, and then he's selfless.”
Graham noted how much of an impact Spillane has had as one of the defense's leaders. Graham says Spillane has made his job as the defensive coordinator easier, as the veteran linebacker can help other players better understand what Graham is trying to do defensively. This is an essential trait of a successful middle linebacker in the NFL.
“So, his leadership, I mean, he doesn't have to say a whole bunch, he just shows it,” Graham said. “And then, because he has the green dot because he's in the middle of the defense, he talks, and he's clear and decisive when he makes a decision. If I make it complicated, he knows how to make it simple to get the wording to those guys.
“He is an extension of me out there on the field. And that's where that relationship starts, and I can't tell you how exciting it is to have him back for this year. I can't tell you how exciting it is to go in the meeting rooms and be with him. Excited for him to have a good coach like Mike [Caldwell] working with him. I really like that guy. He just had a baby and stuff, and he became a father. It's cool, man. It's cool, this job is cool. You all can say it's hard, but it's cool too."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.