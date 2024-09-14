Raiders' DE Depth is Important for Reasons Beyond the Gridiron
The Las Vegas Raiders have been hit with an injury bug at the defensive end position.
With starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce going on injured reserve and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson going down early in Week 1. the Raiders needed to starting adding to their depth on at the defensive end position much earlier than they would have liked to.
This Raiders just elevated defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson to the active roster after signing him earlier this week. Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden will see more playing time this week after each of them stepped up big for the Raiders to fill in for the injured defensive ends in Week 1.
The Raiders' coaching staff believes in the depth they have and that any of their players could step in and step up whenever another player goes down. Las Vegas' decision to fill in the depth at the defensive end like this could also benefit them money-wise.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders defensive end situation on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think they feel good," Carpenter said. "They brought in a pass rusher the other day that they knew from the draft process. I think they like him. I think they like a little bit of his twitch. ... He struggled a little bit with a couple of things. Maybe a change of scenery and some good coaching could coach him up. He is very talented. ... Let's keep an eye on the young defensive end they brought in and watch where that goes and kind of how that develops. ... I do not think Tyree is going to go on Injured/Reserve. ... I think the Raiders are going to sit tight at the defensive end. Now let me tell you why that is very important. It keeps them [Raiders] with tremendous flex space on the cap, with the hope and anticipation, some young guys are going to play well and down the road earn some extensions."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE