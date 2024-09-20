Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Continuing to Make a Positive Impact On and Off the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense is led by veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, who is undoubtedly one of the best in the National Football League at this position.
Crosby’s energy and production have been arguably the team’s most dependable player over the last few seasons.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Crosby challenges himself and everyone around him to improve daily.
"First, it affects my mood every day,” Graham said. “I mean, his energy is infectious. He affects my mood in terms of that; just a guy, make sure you match his energy with the juice. Two, it's a challenge, in terms of stimulating mentally because I mean someone that good, someone that smart, someone that works that hard at it.
“One, I don't want to bore him. Two, I got to have answers for him. Three, I’ve got to find ways to keep it going, because he is a game wrecker, figure out ways to single him up, to create those advantages for us.”
Graham noted how much he has enjoyed coaching Crosby and said he is grateful for the opportunity to coach one of the best defensive ends in the NFL.
Graham said Crosby has helped not only his teammates but also the coaches get better. He believes Crosby is one of the players he has learned the most from during his time around the league.
“Emotionally, mentally, and then in terms of play calling, that's the last thing on my mind, in terms of his influence there, but there's more,” Graham said. “I mean, it's just such a pleasure to be around him in terms of whether it's professional growth, emotional growth, and leadership in terms of learning how to deal with the play, how to work with the player of that caliber.
“I couldn't be more thankful of the fact that the last three years, he's been in my life and how he's affected me. He's right there on my Mount Rushmore of guys, players that I've learned from in this league that made me a better player, a better coach, and a better man. So, I'm really appreciative of that. But the play call part would be the last thing."
