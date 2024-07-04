Raiders DE Maxx Crosby "Exhausting Every Resource" to Have a Career Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League on their team. Maxx Crosby is one of the most durable players on either side of the ball in the entire league. Crosby has not missed a game since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played over 95 percent of the team’s snap counts in the last two seasons. Crosby has continued his high productivity rate, even though he has played more snaps than most players over the last few seasons.
However, last season was different for Crosby. The veteran defensive lineman was banged up for much of last season, which threatened to end his streak of consecutive games played. The Raiders, though, could ill afford to take the field without Crosby last season. Crosby, even at less than 100 percent healthy, was a better option than no Crosby at all for the Raiders. Instead of missing games, Crosby was limited during practices, giving his body time to recover as much as possible for game days.
"I was damn near limited every single day, the whole season in practice, and things like that,” Crosby said at Von Miller's annual Sack Summit. “And I had to learn to make an adjustment because I can't just go out there and run my knee into the ground. I had to be ready for Sunday.”
Crosby is not used to missing time, whether it be practices or games. He says last season was a learning experience for him as he continues to chase greatness. However, as much as Crosby wants to be great, he understands that the best ability is availability, and he plans to do all he can to be ready to go physically this season.
"It made me take a step back so I could take three steps forward, and I feel like that's what this offseason was all about," Crosby said. "My one goal is to be the best in the world, pound for pound, and I talk about it, I'm about it, I live it every single day, and whatever street I've got to travel to get to where I want to go, I'm going to do that. So I'm exhausting every single resource I possibly have to have the best season of my career."
