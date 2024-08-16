Raiders DE Tyree Wilson Continuing to Work on the Little Things
When the Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive lineman Tyree Wilson with the seventh-overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, they did so with his and the team’s long-term future in mind.
While the Raiders undoubtedly needed a dependable defensive end to complement star defensive end Maxx Crosby and Wilson had the potential to be that, the Raiders were also realistic about the immediate impact of Wilson, as he entered the National Football League with an injury.
Wilson’s first season in the league was filled with disappointment during his first few games, as he recovered from his injury and had to play his way into game shape, as he missed most of the preseason rehabbing his injury. Wilson’s play was not up to his standard or that of the seventh-overall pick. However, it was understandable, as he was still recovering from a lower-body injury.
The talented defensive lineman began to play better as the season went on and the Raiders’ coaching staff began to find more effective ways to use him. This offseason, Wilson continued to work hard on the areas of his game that needed the most improvement, such as improving his pass rush and technique.
“It’s just good, just out there bonding, [and] working on technique,” Wilson said. “I still have a lot of things to work on, but every day, I’m getting more technically sound. I’m going to continue to work at that until I am where I want to be. I feel like the get-off is way better. I feel like [I have been] playing more with hands and leverage to be able to get off blocks and get to the quarterback.”
The expectations surrounding the Raiders’ defense are largely because of how talented their defensive line is. Wilson has the ability to play multiple positions and help the Raiders’ defense out in multiple ways. For the Raiders' defense to live up to its potential this season, they will need a productive season from Wilson. The second-year defensive lineman is one of the X-factors for the Raiders defense this season. If the Raiders are able to get the most out of Wilson this season, as they did over the second half of last season, anything is possible.
