Raiders' Defense Continues to Beat Itself
There is plenty of blame to go around for the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2-4 start to the season.
Some of those things were out of their control, such as injuries. However, some of the reasons for their poor start are things they have complete control over, such as focus and proper tackling.
Still, the unit was productive for most of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping the team in the game as the Raiders’ offense repeatedly stalled out. The Raiders' defense played well overall, despite its struggles against the run.
“I thought we did a good job in the first half. I thought it was consistent,” said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. “There were obviously some times you saw some breakdowns where he's able to escape. But look, that's a good quarterback. That was going to happen.
“But I thought the rush integrity, the coordination, the pressure, I thought Tre’Von Moehrig did a hell of a job by the line scrimmage. Some pressures that he brought really helped us there. Diablo looked lightning fast, and that was good to see with him. He flashed. So, really, really pleased with what we did as far as rushing the passer in our passing game.”
The Raiders' defense has plenty of room for improvement, as it allowed the Steelers to rush for over 100 yards. The Raiders defense has allowed opponents to rush for over 100 yards in every game this season except for one and in that game, they allowed 92 rushing yards.
Las Vegas’ defense was also crippled by terrible penalties that extended multiple Steelers’ drives, including a questionable roughing the passer call on a play where the Raiders intercepted Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Pierce noted that while the call was questionable, the Raiders must do a better job of playing within the rules to avoid crushing penalties.
“Well, the way we teach it and coach it, when you're about to land on a quarterback, you've seen it with Maxx [Crosby] against I believe it was the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, he kind of hit him and kind of rolled to the right and left,” Pierce said. “You can't put all your body weight on him. You can't land directly on them. Right, wrong? I mean, they called it. I mean, we do teach it to go to one side the other. And that's the biggest takeaway that we're going to talk to Matt Butler about.”
