Raiders Defense Depending on LB Luke Masterson to Evolve
The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at home, hoping to avoid a second consecutive 1-3 start to the season. However, they must do so without many of their best players, including linebacker Divine Deablo. The veteran linebacker is one of the most critical players on the Raiders defense.
This has led to more playing time for Masteron moving forward. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said Masterson has always believed in himself. Pierce said Masterson’s experience over the last three seasons, primarily on special teams, helped Masterson learn how to play the game on the professional level.
"Luke [Masterson] has always been a confident player, going back to his Wake Forest days,” Pierce said. “I knew his coach from Wake Forest playing the safety position, transitioning here to linebacker. And like a lot of young second and third-level defensive players, I'm talking about the secondary and the linebackers.
“He gained that confidence and experience from playing special teams. That's why it's such a vital role on any roster as you develop the roster for the now and for the future, those young players embracing their role on special teams, learning how to play NFL football, and then you're able to grow from there. Because those are the guys that are going to become your starters someday, and that's all about roster development.”
Pierce credited Raiders Special Teams coach Tom McMahon with building a solid special teams unit and helping improve young players. Pierce said McMahon’s teaching style helps the players but has also enjoyed McMahon’s vocalness.
“We do a good job here, and Tom [McMahon] does a great job of getting those guys ready,” Pierce said. “I mean, I don't know how often you guys talk to Tom, but you sit in Tom's meetings. It's really fun to watch a teacher like that work and teach these guys how to play football. And it all transfers over there to defense, whether it's tackling, using your hands.
“So, Tom does a great job of developing those guys. It makes it easier for us when we get them, however, it turns out, whether they mature into the role or there's force from injuries, it makes it a lot easier. But Luke is a hard-working individual, smart, doesn't say much, but on the field he's talking, and he's a good man. Good man.”
