Raiders' Defensive X-Factors vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to end their two-game losing streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon.
The Raiders have a few key injuries on both sides of the ball. Jakobi Meyers and Dylan Parham will be out on offense. Linebacker depth will be a problem as well, as Tommy Eichenberg and Kana’i Mauga are out.
The Rams also have several key injuries, but they are touchdown favorites. The Raiders must find ways to dig deep late in the game to avoid a loss. They have done it several times under Coach Antonio Pierce, so what’s one more time?
The defense will be a major factor against one of the NFL's best offensive coaches and quarterbacks.
Let’s identify three X-factors on the defensive side who need to have good performances for the Silver and Black to pick up a victory.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs - The Rams will likely throw the ball often. Matthew Stafford will look to his slot receiver if the outside receivers are covered up.
Hobbs is responsible for that, and he has had a solid season. It could be a bit better for one of the longest-tenured Raiders, but he has gotten the job done.
Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell has come on strong this season after not having much of a role in the offense in recent seasons. Hobbs must take him out of the offensive game plan and force Stafford to look elsewhere.
Linebacker Divine Deablo - Deablo must keep his solid play going this week to help the Raiders’ defense stifle the Rams' stellar offense.
Deablo is coming off his best game of the season, posting six tackles, two for loss, and a sack. Rams running back Kyren Williams has been solid for them this season, so it is on Deablo to help Robert Spillane stop the run.
Deablo’s continued good play will help the linebacker corps tremendously.
Defensive end Tyree Wilson - The Rams’ tackle group is shaky. Wilson can take advantage of that.
Wilson continues to improve every week, and this game is a good spot for him to keep that momentum going. He has not recorded a sack yet this season, but this game could be the one he breaks through.
Raiders fans have been waiting a long time for Wilson to break out, and he could introduce himself to the NFL with a good performance today.
