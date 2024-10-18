BREAKING: Raiders Reveal Final Week 7 Injury Report
As of now, the Las Vegas Raiders will be without three players who were on this week's injury report when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Meanwhile, they should have some key players returning from injury.
Looking at the Rams, Los Angeles could be down some contributors as well, including one major one, whose availability could be a significant difference-maker in Sunday's contest at SoFi Stadium.
The Raiders revealed their final injury report for the Week 7 meeting on Friday.
Raiders updates
Raiders linebackers Tommy Eichenberg (quad) and Kana'i Mauga (knee) have both been ruled "out" for Sunday's game. As has guard Dylan Parham (foot). This will be the first game Parham will miss in his NFL career.
Eichenberg will miss his second straight game and third overall.
Meanwhile, Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (knee/illness), running back Zamir White (groin) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (illness) are all "questionable." White was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He has missed the last two games.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is "doubtful." He did not practice all week and missed Week 6.
Fortunately for Las Vegas, right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. should be back and ready to go after missing the last three contests. Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister should be back as well after missing the Raiders' last two games.
Rams updates
Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder), offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) have all been deemed "questionable" for Sunday.
