Raiders' Divine Deablo Hoping to Build on Career-Best Season
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo had the best season of his career in 2023.
Deablo finished the season with 106 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a fumble recovery and a sack.
While the numbers are impressive, the most important part of Deablo’s season was that he stayed healthy. Deablo struggled with injuries in the first two seasons of his career but was able to start 15 games this season, the most in his career.
Deablo’s 2023 season was impressive in a lot of ways. He flew around the field, made important plays, and established himself as a key piece of Patrick Graham’s defense.
He hits the free agent market after the 2024 season, so he must build on his 2023 season to earn another contract with the Silver and Black.
One area Deablo can improve is getting to the quarterback. He has just one sack in his career, and he could definitely get more if the Raiders cut him loose and let him blitz more. He has the speed and strength to be an effective blitzer.
Deablo could also improve his ball skills. He has not recorded an interception in three years with the Raiders and has defended just four passes. A former defensive back turned linebacker, he has the natural ability to jump passes intended for tight ends or running backs out of the flat.
Deablo had help this season from free agent addition Robert Spillane, whose skill set complements his. Deablo is an athletic, speedy player, while Spillane is a tough-nosed, downhill attacker. These two players give the Raiders one of the most solid linebacker duos in the league.
Deablo was all over the field in the Raiders’ upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. He had 12 tackles in the game in a statement game for the Raiders. After a few injury-riddled seasons, it had to feel good for Deablo to cap off his year with a big game like that.
The Raiders have a solid, young piece in Deablo at linebacker. After a healthy season, Deablo has a chance to build off of it. His future with the team may depend on it.
