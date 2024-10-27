Raiders DT Adam Butler's Presence Will Be Key Against Chiefs
No one is giving the Las Vegas Raiders a chance ahead of their Week 8 matchup against their divisional rivals, the Kansas Chiefs.
The Chiefs are headed in the right direction, as expected. Meanwhile, the Raiders are having a disappointing season. But do not try to sell that to the Chiefs. They know what the Raiders did to them last Christmas in Arrowhead when they took the Raiders lightly.
The Raiders are the last team to defeat the Chiefs and will be looking to be the first team to beat them since.
If Las Vegas is going to have any chance to beat the Chiefs this time around, it will need to keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the pocket and limit his chances outside the pocket. For this to work, the Raiders' defensive line has to stay disciplined throughout the whole game.
The Raiders have the best gap-disciplined player in the entire NFL. That is defensive tackle Adam Butler.
"He [Mahomes] is a true competitor," Butler told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. "He is a student of the game. You could tell he knows his stuff. And then, when you throw Andy Reid on top of that, a legendary coach. That is very difficult to play against. It is almost like playing two grandmasters in chess at the same time. It is tough. But as longest you match that intensity with your own, and just be yourself and play smart with him, you will have yourself a game."
Butler has also made this teammate, rookie right tackle DJ Glaze, a better player.
"He [Glaze] is someone who is determined," Butler said. "When I look at guys across the league, that is something you cannot buy. You have guys that you draft, high or low, and you do not see that fire. You do not see that determination to be a pro and really take your game to the next level. I see that in him."
Butler and Glaze will do their best on their respective sides of the ball to get this Raiders team back in the win column against their divisional rivals in Week 8.
