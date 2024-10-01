Raiders Edge Rusher Making Huge Impact in NFL Resurgence
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Charles Snowden had a tough going early on in his NFL career.
An undrafted free agent out of Virginia, Snowden played in just two games for the Chicago Bears in 2021, his rookie season. Up until this season, he hadn't played a down since.
The Bears waived Snowden during training camp in 2022 before he was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that November, only to be waived as part of roster cuts the following year.
The Raiders gave Snowden a chance in December of last year, adding him to the practice squad. He was released as part of roster cuts this year before being signed to the practice squad the following day.
Last month, he finally got his shot at redemption when he was elevated to the active roster.
Snowden has since played in all four games for the Silver and Black, making three starts. Down their best player, defensive end Maxx Crosby, in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Snowden and the rest of the defensive line were called upon to step up.
He did just that.
Snowden finished Sunday's win with three tackles, one for a loss, a sack, a pass defensed and three quarterback hits.
His most notable play, of course, was the win-sealing sack he had on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on fourth down in the red zone. The play clinched the victory for the Raiders, ultimately improving them to 2-2 on the year.
Snowden's fellow edge rusher, Tyree Wilson, sang his praises after the win.
"Man when Charles came in, he's just been all work," Wilson said. "He don't b---- or complain, he just works, stays the course and, as you've seen in the season he's making big critical plays, and I'm proud of him, and he's helping our group out."
Snowden has totaled seven tackles (four solo, three assisted) one for a loss, four quarterback hits,1.5 sacks and a pass defensed so far this season.
His presence will be key going forward as the Raiders look to continue to have one of the most dominant defensive fronts in the league.
