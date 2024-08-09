Raiders Ended Camp in Costa Mesa With Special Trip
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antronio Pierce was excited as anyone to get out to Southern California for training camp.
Having grown up just 30 miles from Costa Mesa, Pierce got to return home as he and his team prepared for the first season of his full-time reign as head coach.
It was only right that the Raiders made the most of their trip out to Southern California, and to do so, Pierce took his squad to the beach to end camp in Costa Mesa.
"We're in Southern California," Pierce said during his appearance on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday. "And normally, when you think of Southern California, you think of what?"
"The beach," responded NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Daniel Jeremiah.
The Raiders headed to the coast on Thursday to host their walkthrough before heading off to Minnesota for their first preseason game against the Vikings.
"Yeah we're going to the beach," Pierce said. "We're going to do our jog through the beach, go in the sand, get those toes, get those feet out, man. We're going to get after it for about an hour and a half, and then, we're going to end it with a rookie show around sunset."
It was a well-earned treat for a team that spent weeks away from their families, grinding and working their tails off to become the best team they can be ahead of the 2024 season.
"Listen, you can't come to Southern California without seeing the palm trees and the sand," Pierce said. "We've been on the grass for enough and getting ready to go to Minnesota for our first preseason game, we'll finish it out there on the beach."
Pierce and the Raiders got away from all the distractions of home to develop team bonding and hone in on practice. With the Costa Mesa session of camp now concluded, the real football starts, as the Raiders begin their three-game preseason slate at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
That game will be followed by two home matchups -- one with the Dallas Cowboys and a third and final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.
You can read how to watch Saturday's game here.
