Raiders Enjoying the Benefits of Huge Offseason Addition
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco quickly made one of the most significant moves of the offseason by signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders returned nearly every starter on defense from the second half of last season, with Wilkins being the main difference.
Early in the season, the move has panned out well for the Raiders, as Wilkins has been a vital part of a stout defense. While Wilkins has undoubtedly impacted the stat sheet, what he has done with veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby has helped the defense reach new heights.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham credits other coaches on the coaching staff for helping develop the defense, shortening Wilkins’ learning curve, and allowing him to quickly transition to his new team.
"I can't say just scratching the surface, but you've seen the fruits of [Wilkins’ and Crosby’s] labor,” Graham said. They've spent a lot of time together. Since they first got here, they've spent a lot of time together. That's the environment that the leaders on this team have built. They spend a lot of time off the field, they spend a lot of time during special teams periods, and they're always working their craft.
“Robbie [Leonard] and Dre [Andre] Carter, they do a great job. Whenever we're out there on that field, there's no idle time at all, there's none. There's no idle time. They're working on something, and to see it come to fruition in the game is really the goal of any teacher and really the goal of any player who's been working something that hard. I just want it to be successful. Hopefully, nobody blocks them."
The Raiders defense still has issues, mainly the run defense. However, Wilkins’ presence along the defensive line will help with that. So far, the defense has played well enough to help the team get off to a productive start. For the Raiders to live up to their potential this season, they will need continued production from Wilkins and the rest of the defense.
Two games into the season, it appears that will not be an issue, as Wilkins has already proved why he was worth Telesco taking such a big chance on him.
