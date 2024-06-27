Raiders Enjoying the Presence of Lively Coach Rob Ryan
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history. Since 2022, the Raiders have also had arguably one of the most prominent and well-respected coaching personalities on it as well, Senior Defensive Assistant Coach Rob Ryan. Offensive Line Coach James Cregg agrees that Ryan’s personality is unforgettable, but Cregg also believes Ryan’s personality and experience around the league helps him communicate well with the players.
"Character, that's No. 1,” Cregg said. “He brings a different light to football, which is great for young men. He makes it fun. His presentations. He's the best presentation guy I've ever been around. When he gives a presentation, I'm into it. He does a great job explaining things. It's been great to see him. It's the full circle of where he's been. And you talk about a lifelong Raider. It's great to be back here with him, and it's fun rehashing some of the stories we had way back then, too."
Ryan, whose professional career started two decades ago with the Arizona Cardinals, spent four seasons as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator while the team was in Oakland. Ryan explained how grateful he is to be back with the organization.
“It’s the best thing, best organization,” Ryan said. “And like I already talked about, it’s got the best head coach, but it's got the best owner. And the Raiders, I love this franchise. And God knows I've been on 10 of them, so I should know. This is my favorite franchise, was when I worked with the great Al Davis. I was there for five years with four head coaches. The reason why he kept me, well, I was great.
“It's a great organization. I love it. This is where I'm going to work the rest of my career, which hopefully will span for another. I want to beat my dad's record for longevity. I won't be the best Ryan by any stretch. But I do want to coach longer than all of them did, so that'd be good. I love it. I love the people; I love everything about this place. Uniforms are the sweetest in the league. They like a guy with long hair. I mean, it's a great place for me.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.