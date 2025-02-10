Raiders Fans React to Bitter Rival Chiefs' Blowout Super Bowl Loss
The Kansas City Chiefs saw their hopes of a historic three-peat dashed by pure dominance in the trenches and no answers to such an attack offensively. Philadelphia cruised to one of the easiest Super Bowl wins in recent memory, right up there with Seattle's blowout of Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.
It was cathartic for many around the league, for a multitude of reasons football-related and not, but perhaps no fanbase rejoiced like the Las Vegas Raiders.
Our Hondo Carpenter gauged the opinion of Raider Nation on X/Twitter.
The narrative of the NFL's perceived referee bias was addressed.
"Once the media began to call attention to the [officiating] in Chiefs games they were forced to call the game correctly," one fan wrote. "With that, the Chiefs were exposed. They should have never made the playoffs. I hope the media continues to put pressure on the [NFL] to keep them honest."
Raiders fans are some of the most astute football minds among all of the NFL fanbases. They pointed out a very real talking point -- how the Silver and Black can continue to build to beat the Chiefs.
The Eagles dominated through their defensive line play and didn't need to send extra rushers to pressure and sack Patrick Mahomes all night long.
"Raiders need to retain their pieces on the DLine ( Koonce, Chassion, Butler) and continue to add more," a fan wrote.
"That its exciting that what Raiders fans already knew about blueprint with DLine pressure showed up in the biggest game," another said. "Don’t overthink it. Raiders already have some tools there. Just keeping adding to it. Eagles had incredible depth there. Need complimentary Offense though too."
New coach Pete Carroll has talked complimentary football since he was hired. He made a good point in mentioning how vital a run game was for the Silver and Black to open up the pass -- football 101.
"The Eagles provided a formula for how to beat the Chiefs," a fan commented. "Strong, huge offensive and defensive lines that opened running lanes on offense, stuffed the run and forced Mahomes to feel uncomfortable in the pocket, creating turnovers. Good, steady, TOUGH QB (didn’t have to be GREAT) who ran the ball, stretched the field and gained first downs with his legs. Hurts was essentially an extra running back who threw the ball accurately."
