Raiders Need Massive Help In Critical Area
The Las Vegas Raiders are just 2-7 heading into their Week 11 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, so it's obvious that they have a lot of issues.
The Raiders need a quarterback, they need weapons and they need some defensive assistance.
But one of the most prominent areas in which Las Vegas needs serious help is in its pass rush.
Outside of Maxx Crosby, who has logged 6.5 sacks this season, the Raiders have been barren in terms of getting to opposing quarterbacks, as they have totaled just 17 sacks as a team.
For reference, Las Vegas' second-leading sack-getter in 2024 is prized offseason acquisition Christian Wilkins, who has logged two sacks. But here is the catch: Wilkins has not played since Oct. 6 thanks to a foot injury that ultimately required surgery.
So, yes: no one else outside of Crosby is putting any pressure on the quarterback.
It absolutely hurts that Malcolm Koonce will not play a game this year due to a knee injury, but the Raiders should have had someone else who could step up and fill that void.
Unfortunately, it's basically been Crosby and not a whole lot else, so it should come as no surprise that Las Vegas has given up a 97.1 passer rating this season, which ranks 23rd in the NFL.
Perhaps the Raiders would actually have a respectable pass defense if they were able to wreak havoc in the backfield. Or at least get a sack once in a while.
It's also making life that much more difficult for Crosby, who hasn't gotten any support from his fellow defensive linemen and edge rushers.
This is obviously a problem that Las Vegas will have to address in the offseason, whether via free agency, the draft or both.
Getting Koonce and Wilkins back from injury will definitely help, but it has become abundantly clear that the Raiders lack depth in this area.
Fortunately, Las Vegas is projected to have considerable cap space in the spring, so the Raiders should be able to add a couple of pieces here.
Finding a quarterback may be the top priority for Las Vegas, but the team cannot ignore its other areas of need.
