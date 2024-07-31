Raiders Finding Motivation from Any and Everywhere
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is in position to make plenty of noise this season, as they return nearly every starter from last season and have added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League.
After finishing 8-9 last season, many experts have surprisingly predicted the Raiders to take a step back this season.
A few of the Raiders players, many of whom are outspoken, to say the least, have been vocal about the disrespect they have felt this summer. The lack of respect on the national level has reached the doorstep of the Raiders locker room.
However, Coach Antonio Pierce said he cannot control what is said about the team, nor his team’s ability to see it. Pierce said it is up to the team to prove doubters wrong.
“They have their phone more than they're with me, to be honest," Pierce said at training camp. "I just can't [keep the players from reading what is said about them.] I mean, I can sit there, and any coach can lie about that. But you try to just, when we have our team meetings, our staff meetings, I try to do a good job and tell them, ‘Look, I get it – just use it as fuel to the fire.’ No different than I do. I read everything. I hear everything. You got no other choice. I mean, you gather information by doing that stuff, right?
“So, I appreciate everybody's opinion, but it's just that. I think that we control, and I think our players really have taken this to heart. We control everything we're going to do going forward. And that's all we're going to do each and every day, is chop wood, brick by brick, and let the chips fall where they fall."
The Raiders have made sweeping improvements to the roster heading into this season, especially on offense. Pierce took over for the final games of last season, their defense was one of the top in the league. As they enter what is a critical season for many within the locker room and the organization, they will need to draw inspiration from as many different places as possible to achieve the type of success they are capable of.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.