Raiders' First Preseason Game Could Give QB Battle Progress
The Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback battle between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II has been the biggest storyline of the offseason, and it has continued throughout training camp.
Neither quarterback has gotten a leg up on the other for several reasons. The defense has gotten the best of both of them at times, while they have both looked sharp during others.
Needless to say, the Raiders are not ready to decide who will take the field with the starters in Week 1 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
But that decision is coming up fast. Deadlines spur action, and the Raiders are coming up on one.
So, what will help the team decide who will start at the most important position in football?
A chance to see each of them take real, in-game reps.
The Raiders' first preseason game is this Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, and both quarterbacks should appear in the game at some point. On Monday evening, the Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart, listing both O’Connell and Minshew as starters.
While the Raiders will not make their decision based on who performs better in one preseason game, it will help them make significant progress toward their decision.
A few factors could help determine who has a leg up during the game, one of which is which quarterback plays the most.
While it’s likely neither will finish the game -- the Raiders want to get a look at Anthony Brown and Carter Bradley, too -- O’Connell and Minshew should play a significant portion of the first half.
Is it better or worse for one of them to play more than the other? Does it mean that quarterback needs more reps and to put better play on tape? Or does it mean the team trusts him to take more snaps?
As previously stated, the team will not decide on the starting quarterback after this game, but it should certainly give them a lot to consider as they approach a decision.
The Raiders have a big decision to make as the season looms. They have taken their time and evaluated both quarterbacks fairly throughout the process. That decision is coming soon, and the upcoming preseason game should accelerate it.
