Raiders' First Preseason Game Didn't Go As Planned For Players Trying to Make the Roster
Most eyes were on the quarterback position battle for the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.
There were, however, a lot of interesting dynamics to look at besides the main quarterback position battle. One was the third- and fourth-string units that came out in the second half of the game and seeing if they would put themselves in the conversation to make the final 53-man roster.
For most of the first half, the Raiders had the first and second teams out there for both sides of the ball. They both looked good, and they will have things to clean up as well. For the units that were looking to make the roster, it did not look good.
The third and fourth units for the Raiders struggled for most of the game. On offense, the offensive line was struggling to pick up blocks and block for third-string quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and rookie running back Dylan Laube.
The struggles on defense were noticeable as well. The defense did not put consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback, and there were a couple of blown coverages in the secondary.
These are all things the Raiders players and coaching staff could learn and teach from. It was the first time the Raiders played against another defense and offense this offseason. And in fairness, the rookies could have had some nerves as they got their first professional NFL actions.
The Raiders have a great coaching staff, which will go back and look at film and correct mistakes. It is not the end of the world for these players that are trying to make the final cut. They will have a couple more opportunities to show they are worthy of doing so.
The Raiders have two more preseason games, both at home. They will then open up regular season play in Los Angeles against the Chargers.
Moving forward, the Raiders will start having a better idea of which players will make the roster. But as for the first preseason game, there was not a clear standout player from the third and fourth units that would have a chance to steal a roster spot.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.