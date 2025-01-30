Raiders Free Agency Preview: DE Janarius Robinson
The Las Vegas Raiders figured out their general manager and head coaching position, hiring John Spytek and Pete Carroll to the respective positions. The next order of business for the Raiders will be fixing its flawed and broken roster.
The Raiders lost numerous players to injury this season, and other players had subpar seasons, leading to a 4-13 campaign from which everyone in the Raiders organization is ready to move on.
With minority owner Tom Brady, Spytek, and Carroll in the building, the Raiders have a brain trust with an immense amount of football knowledge and experience between them, not to mention numerous Super Bowls. The trio will now work on arguably one of the most difficult overall situations in the National Football League.
The Raiders' roster has its fair share of talent at different positions on the field, including defensive end.
When healthy, veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the top defensive ends in the league. When he is not healthy, he is still better than a large percentage of the defensive ends in the league.
The Raiders added former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson early this season after defensive Malcolm Koonce's season-ending injury. Koonce is another defensive end who, when healthy, is a formidable option.
The Raiders also used the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft to select defensive end Tyree Wilson, who has continued to grow in the position after two full seasons in the league.
The Raiders have decisions to make at the defensive end position, as Chaisson and Koonce are set to enter free agency this offseason. One or both players could get a better contract elsewhere than the new Raiders' front office is willing to pay them.
After failing to find a second consistent defensive end for years, the Raiders seemed to have found one between Chaisson and Koonce or found a way to keep both of them as Koonce worked his way back from his injury.
Regardless, the fact that the Raiders have multiple defensive ends they can choose to move forward with, means there is very little room for defensive end Janarius Robinson.
The veteran defensive end played in less than 10 percent of the team's defensive and special teams plays this season, even after Crosby and Koonce's injuries. The Raiders' addition of Chaisson was indicative of how the team felt about its defensive end position, including Robinson.
While letting Robinson go would not be a financial decision, the team can undoubtedly find another affordable player who would be more beneficial.
