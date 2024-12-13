How DE Chaisson Continues to Rebuild with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders searched for another defensive end to add on the opposite side of Maxx Crosby. They thought they had found that person in defensive end Malcolm Koonce, until Koonce went down with a season-ending knee injury right before the season started.
A few weeks ago, the Raiders signed defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson earlier this season. He already has 21 tackles, three sacks and an interception.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited Chaisson's performance since arriving.
"Yeah, I think he's done a really good job understanding his role,” Pierce said. “And I think that role is growing more and more as he's making plays and getting more comfortable within the scheme and working together with our front four, which is really critical because everything we do filters towards Maxx [Crosby] and to free up Maxx.
"So then, when you have those opportunities to win your one-on-one matchups, you have to do it. And I thought he did a hell of a job because early on the game, we got popped on that same screenplay for an explosive. Later, second quarter, he recognizes it, steps back, tips it, and interception. So good football IQ by a good player."
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham echoed a similiar sentiment. He credited Chassion. The veteran finished Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four tackles: one for loss, a sack, a pass defended, and an interception.
"That's the beauty of having a smart player like KC [K'Lavon Chaisson] there,” Graham said. “ He did his job. He did his job. The veer release by the tackle, he felt it, the down in distance, he had awareness of that. You're talking about a guy who's a smart player. I mean, like evaluating him coming out of college, he was a smart player. So, he takes in the scouting report information.
"I mean, you could talk to him to find out exactly what he was thinking there, but in terms of me as a coach watching it, him reading his keys, the tackle veer release. There was like a bunch set out there, quarterback picked up. I mean, he did his job by reading his keys and executing. And I'm sure there was a mental element to it because he played with so much awareness right there. So, I mean, it is part of him doing his job. Sometimes turnovers fall into your lap, but that was him doing his job right there."
