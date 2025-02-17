REPORT: Multiple Raiders Land High in Free Agency Rankings
If there is one thing the Las Vegas Raiders have at this moment on defense, it is talent. And youth.
Both are exhibited in CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco's Top 100 free agent rankings for 2025. He includes five Raiders defenders on the list, with the top Raiders free agent being standout safety Tre'von Moehrig. He has been consistently listed as the best free agent the Raiders have.
Prisco rates Moehrig at No. 22.
"Trevon Moehrig, a former second-round pick, is coming off his best season," wrote Prisco. "He started all 17 games and had two picks and did a nice job in the run game. He turns 26 in June, so he is the target age for teams looking for a starting safety."
Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane slotted in at No. 49. Of him, Prisco wrote, "Robert Spillane has been a tackling machine for the Raiders, a good run player who plays with pop. But he isn't great in coverage, which shows up as well. He turns 30 in December."
Not far behind the stalwart linebacker was edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, a high-ceiling player who has been riddled with injuries and inconsistency. Koonce has been touted by many for his free agent value as a sleeper who could be a big producer.
"Malcolm Koonce suffered a knee injury before the 2024 season, which could hurt his market," wrote Prisco. "He flashed as an emerging pass rusher in 2023 and had the Raiders excited to pair him with Maxx Crosby. At 26, he is still young and should command interest on the market."
One player that Prisco was high on was linebacker Divine Deablo, who he praised for good coverage ability and downhill tackling. Deablo slotted in at No. 57.
"This 27-year-old has made a nice transition from college defensive back to NFL linebacker," he wrote. "He is naturally good in coverage, but he also has the speed to chase down plays in the run game. Injuries have kept him out of games at times, but he is worth a look for teams seeking a speed upgrade at linebacker."
Cornerback Nate Hobbs had a very strong campaign in 2024 and Pete Carroll would do good to try and retain him to build what might be a dominant secondary with some more seasons of experience. Prisco put him at No. 76.
"Nate Hobbs is a good slot corner when he's been on the field. Injuries have limited him to 29 starts the past three seasons and just seven last season. He flashes good cover ability inside and can also play outside. He turns 26 in June."
The Raiders have young talent on defense and plenty of cap space, as Spotrac reports $95 million (the second-most in the NFL). For the Carroll era to get off to a good start (and a good future), the Silver and Black might want to consider spending in-house.
