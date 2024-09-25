Raiders' Gardner Minshew II Still Has Davante Adams' Support
After Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell finished the Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, there was, of course, outside speculation regarding whether or not there will be a quarterback change going forward.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Raiders will still be starting Gardner Minshew II in Week 4. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce confirmed as much on Wednesday, saying, "Gardner Minshew is our starting quarterback."
And it's the right decision. Through two weeks, Minshew was second in the league in total passing yards and first in pass efficiency and completions.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams does not believe Minshew is the problem. He discussed the importance of making your quarterback know his job is stable when he joined the "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday.
"I don't think [it's] anything Gardner has done," Adams said. "I mean, it's been streaky play, and I think we've all played streaky so it's not about being perfect, being out there at quarterback. You also don't want your quarterback walking on eggshells because message does that send to Aidan [O'Connell]? The moment they pluck Gardner after three weeks of naming them the starter, it kind of just doesn't give you a feeling of security, knowing that -- it's like having a girlfriend and you make her feel like every day she can be out the door, like, that's not the feeling that she wants. And I don't think you're going to get the best product out of your girl if she's thinking that she's going to get kicked to the curb every single day. So, I don't think that's the mentality that we have as a team. And like I said, I think that, moving forward, they're going to give him some more opportunities, and hopefully we can do a little bit better on offense."
Adams has been a supporter of O'Connell throughout the second-year Raiders quarterback's young career as a Raider but said he would roll with whichever quarterback earned the starting job going into the season.
Minshew earned it, and he deserves the time for it to pan out.
