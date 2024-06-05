Raiders' Gerald Alexander on the Development of Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao
The Las Vegas Raiders have so much talent at certain positions that they have talented players who have the potential to one day be starters sitting on the bench. Or, those players play primarily on special teams and not their regular positions. Alternatively, the players in front of them are simply better and more experienced than them.
Such is the case for the Raiders at safety. Las Vegas has two solid safeties: Marus Epps and Tre'von Moehrig. Both players have earned the trust of their teammates and the Raiders’ coaching staff. They have also earned the right to be the team’s starters at their respective positions.
However, the Raiders have multiple talented safeties on their roster behind those two. One of the primary players on the Raiders' defense, who is talented but hasn’t seen much playing time since entering the league, is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.
Pola-Mao is entering his third season with the team. While he hasn’t gotten much playing time, the young safety almost always positively impacts the game for the team. Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander believes Pola-Mao still has more to learn about the game.
Coach Alexander noted that the third-year safety must improve his communication skills to take the next step in his development.
"I mean, the thing that Isaiah is doing and really all of them, but more specifically talking about Isaiah, the game is slowing down for him because his ability to understand the game a little bit better, understanding the threats, understanding his responsibilities, understanding his keys and the way that he needs to react, and also himself as a communicator and just having a deeper understanding as we continue to move forward, as we continue to develop throughout this process to elevate his play and elevate our play,” Alexander said.
“He's been doing a good job this spring, and those are things that we're going to be relying on as he continues to develop for us in the very near future because he's going to be somebody that we're going to be looking to count on."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.