Raiders Get Good Grade on Free Agency Signings
The Las Vegas Raiders are gonna look very different next year. With a new head coach and quarterback, this roster will be trying to inject some life into a franchise that has remained dormant for so long.
PFF recently published an article where they graded every team's free agency period and graded their signings based on their metrics. The Raiders got a solid B, which is middle of the pack in the AFC West.
The Denver Broncos were the only team above them with an A, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers tied with a B-. It'll be a long shot for the Raiders to win the division, but with the people they're bringing to the team, I think they could be in the mix for playoff contention.
PFF thinks that their signing Raheem Mostert is an average deal due to his age and injury concerns over the past two years. If Mostert remains healthy, I believe this could be one of the best signings of the off-season, as his speed will revitalize their run game.
They also believe that the Raiders' signing Eric Stokes could lead to him finding a new home in Las Vegas, and they praise them for taking a shot at a former first-round pick. They also praise their pickup of linebacker Elandon Roberts and how his play style directly fills in for their loss of Robert Spillane.
One move that got them a good PFF deal grade was re-signing Malcolm Koonce to a one-year deal. He suffered an injury last season, but this deal gives the Raiders a chance to see if they want to invest more time and money into him.
If he stays healthy, he could be a cornerstone for their defense alongside Maxx Crosby. Finally, they think that signing Jeremy Chinn was an average deal due to his defensive inconsistencies depending on where he is lined up.
The Raiders have done a lot of signings in free agency to ensure that they won't have another season where they win four games. They still have their high draft pick to rely on, which could see them trade up for their quarterback of the future.
