Raiders GM Tom Telesco Explains the Process of Cutting, Keeping Players
Like the rest of the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders recently reduced their roster, cutting and releasing some players and stashing others on their practice squad. Every year, cut-down day is one of the most nerve-wracking days of the season for general managers and players around the league. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco gave insight into how the day went for him.
“We talked to all the players that we're going to release, and like you said, those aren't easy to do,” Telesco said after Tuesday's initial roster cuts. “Like, we do them all the time, but you can't be callous to it. I mean, every player that we released was the best player on his high school team, more than likely was the best, or one of the best players, on his college team. And then they come to the NFL, and it's the first time they've been told that we don't have a spot for you. So, those aren't easy to do. Luckily, for 98 percent of these players, they will have another opportunity somewhere else or back with us."
Telesco noted the process is different for those who made the team but that he has often rethought the process of letting players know that they made the team. However, he has usually decided against telling the players who made the 53-man roster outright.
“But, the players who quote, unquote make the team, we don't bring them in and sit them down and say, ‘Hey, you’ve made the team,’" Telesco said. "Basically, they don't get a phone call, and they come in to work the next day like they're coming to work on the football team. So, everybody's here today. I've often thought about that: do you bring in some guys who maybe were on the bubble, and you tell them?
“But honestly, in my career, we really haven't done that. We expect every player in their mind to expect to be here. And if nobody comes to get you to tell you that we're going to move on, then you're on this football team until we tell you otherwise. But yeah, I think for a lot of the guys, for the younger players that are fighting for a spot, I think they probably feel good today.
Telesco says that the players on the bubble who made the team are likely sighing in relief. However, Telesco noted that in the NFL, few players’ jobs are safe and that the work is just beginning for most players on the roster.
“The nature of this business, you know, it's a day-to-day league for all of us. So, just never know how long it's going to last," Telesco said. "You can't really sit back; put your feet up and celebrate that. You got to get ready for the next practice. In professional football, everybody's looking to take somebody's job at some point. It's an interesting process, but those guys, they really can't celebrate it for too long.”
