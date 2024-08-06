Raiders' Graham Knew Crosby Was Special Early On
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was an overlooked prospect in the 2019 NFL Draft coming out of Eastern Michigan.
He slipped to the fourth round and landed with the Silver and Black as a skinny kid from a small school eager to prove himself.
However, there were signs that Crosby had the potential to be a great NFL player. Signs that Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham could see early on.
Graham, who is entering his third season running the Raiders’ defense, was with the Miami Dolphins when Crosby was drafted, but he knew as soon as he turned on the tape that Crosby was a special player.
He joined Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed when he knew how good Crosby could be. He recalled an interaction he had with Crosby during the pre-draft process.
“That’s a true interaction between me and Maxx,” Graham said. “I know how uncomfortable that visit was. I said, ‘Dude, I love you. I don’t know what to tell you.’”
Graham addressed Crosby directly and said he dislikes when people talk about Crosby as a prospect.
“Was he raw in college? Yeah,” he said. “But you saw the tools, the bend, you saw the ability to get off blocks. His hands have improved, but he used his hands. Some D-Linemen don’t use their hands at all. So, that was early on. I saw someone that I wished I could work with, and then for him to be where he’s at now, it’s not necessarily a gift. He works at this stuff. He’s skilled, and he works at his craft. When you get a chance to coach him and see how he works at it, how he’s relentless with that, it’s pretty special.”
In Crosby’s two years working with Graham, he has posted 179 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 67 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and 27 sacks. He has been a Pro Bowler in both seasons.
The Raiders have improved defensively under Graham. The defense will be what carries the team this season, and Crosby is the heart and soul of that group.
Graham knew he was capable of this before he even stepped on an NFL field.
