Raiders' Greatest Rivals' Super Bowl Rings Contain a Typo
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2024 season as the regining back-to-back Super Bowl champions and will be looking to three-peat.
The club recently received its Super Bowl LVIII rings to commemorate its memorable 2023 season. Las Vegas Raiders fans, who had to witness their greatest rivals win the title in their home stadium, might be a bit delighted to know the reigning champs have a small, yet permanent typo on their new rings.
The inside of the ring displays the playoff teams the Chiefs defeated along the way, along with their postseason seedings.
According to TMZ, the Chiefs' rings have the Miami Dolphins classified as a 7-seed when they were actually a 6-seed.
"A lot of people say the Kansas City Chiefs had this incredibly difficult run to the Super Bowl, right?" said TMZ Sports' Michael Babcock. "You go on the road, you have to go to Buffalo, where it’s incredibly difficult to win, you got to go Baltimore, Baltimore with Lamar [Jackson], the MVP last year. Great season. They had a really difficult road to this Super Bowl, and of course, that involved playing — albeit at home — the Miami Dolphins and that high-powered offense. Mojo, they were the No. 6 seed, the Dolphins were. Look on the ring. See that? In the parentheses, that’s a 7 because they wrongly listed the Dolphins as the 7-seed, not the 6-seed. That’s wrong, it’s a typo, it’s a mistake, and it’s on the Chiefs’ championship rings.”
TMZ Sports' Mojo Muhtadi pointed out the irony of the typo.
"It goes contrary to the story that they're trying to tell: 'Oh, we beat two 1-seeds, here's a 2-see,'" Muhtadi said. "I mean, we would want to stack these numbers as high as we can in theory, right? It would behoove them to put a lower number on there, but I guess that's what happens when you're trying to trash talk a rival, right? You just got to bury them and drag them through the mud. We need some fact checkers in pro sports."
You can view the details of the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings here.
