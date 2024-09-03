Raiders' Hardest Working Player Sets Tone for the Rest of the Silver and Black
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has changed the culture tremendously.
Pierce had one thing in mind when he took over the head coaching position, and that was bringing back the Raiders culture. And not just for his team, but for the whole Raiders organization, from top to bottom.
It showed up all offseason in minicamp, OTAs and training camp. Pierce wants his players to work hard and go about the game of football a certain way. And the whole team has responded to that.
They want to play for Pierce. They want to win for and with Pierce. And they want to win for Raider Nation just as much as Pierce wants to. The way they go about it is hard work.
Our own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the team's hardest-working players on the Labor Day edition of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"There are so many hard workers on this team," Carpenter said. "There are so many guys, and it is really a reflection of Antonio Pierce. And when you have your head coach being as hard of a worker as he is, and then you have your best player being your best worker as he is, it just sets a standard for the entire team. It sets a standard for the entire organization. And I do not think there is a more fitting holiday for the Raiders than Labor Day. To go out and represent a holiday that represents hard work. And I believe, personally, in six days, they are going to go into LA, and I think they are going to bet the Bolts. And I think a lot of it is going to come down to work ethic. They might not be the sexiest team, but they are the hardest working. And that is why I expect this Labor Day two guys, Amari Gainer and Maxx Crosby. Two hard working men who are going to go absolutely at it. Who are going to work hard. Now Maxx is the gold standard. but Amari Gainer got there because of his work ethic. And if he follows and mirrors Maxx, he could be an elite of the elite. But he got a great head coach who was a UDFA. And when you look at this Raider's team and you study this Raider team, Labor Day is a holiday set aside for them. These two are not the only hard workers, but there are two that we wanted to really zero in on today."
