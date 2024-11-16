Raiders Have Foundation in Place to Find Successful QB
The quarterback position has been the biggest issue for the Las Vegas Raiders in the last two seasons.
After Derek Carr left, Jimmy Garoppolo's signing did not go well. Aidan O’Connell played well as a rookie, but the coaching staff felt Gardner Minshew II gave the team a better chance to win games in 2024.
That did not materialize, so Coach Antonio Pierce pivoted back to O’Connell, who broke his thumb and landed on injured reserve. Back to Minshew. He struggled again, so the Raiders turned to Desmond Ridder.
The Raiders are now coming out of their bye week, and Pierce named Minshew the starter again, looking to instill some confidence in his starter. It is his third time back in the starting lineup this season.
This quarterback carousel has not been fun, and Raiders fans want to get off.
They will only have to deal with the carousel for eight more games before the offseason arrives, where the Raiders will almost certainly add a new signal caller.
Many fans are hoping that a new quarterback will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. With a few talented gunslingers at the top and the Raiders expected to be in a position to land one, it feels like a new era of Silver and Black football could be on the horizon.
If the Raiders do, in fact, take a quarterback in the first round of the draft, it would be the first time they have done so since they selected JaMarcus Russell No. 1 overall in 2007.
Yeah, that guy.
That name sends shivers down the spines of every member of Raider Nation. The Raiders couldn’t possibly draft another monumental bust with a high draft pick again, could they?
With the current regime, it’s not likely.
General Manager Tom Telesco has been here before. In 2020, as the GM of the Los Angeles Chargers, Telesco selected Oregon star Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick. That pick seemed to work out fine.
It’s clear Telesco knows what good quarterback play looks like. He did not draft Philip Rivers but spent several years watching him dominate defenses.
The Raiders also now have Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, as a minority owner, and he should have a voice in the team selecting a quarterback. After all, who knows what good quarterback play looks like more than a guy who won seven Super Bowls?
Raiders fans should not fear the team making a high draft pick in April. There has been a history of players joining the Raiders and flaming out in the past, but this regime knows what they are doing.
When it comes to the most important position in football, the Raiders have the right minds in the room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.