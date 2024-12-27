Raiders Have Opened Up a World of Possibilities in Upcoming Draft
Entering Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders' draft choice seemed straightforward. The Raiders were in line for one of the top picks in the NFL Draft, as their 10-game losing streak put them in position to secure either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
However, the Raiders found a way to beat the Jaguars at home, winning their first game in months. While the Raiders were understandably relieved to end their losing streak, their win knocked them out of the top five of the draft's order.
The win over the Jaguars has the Raiders' fanbase up in arms. The team's draft plans are now a little more unclear, although they are still within striking distance of either having Sanders fall to them or trading up to one of the top picks in the draft without giving up too much.
While it is still relatively safe to assume the Raiders will find a way to secure Sanders, their win opens up multiple other possibilities. The Raiders' win over the Jaguars may have marginally disrupted their chances of landing Sanders. Still, it also gives Raiders general manager Tom Telesco room to make whatever decision is best for the organization without the pressure of picking a quarterback with one of the top two or three picks.
The Raiders finishing with one of the top picks in the draft but not the top pick or two is not the end of the world. They can find a way to trade up for Sanders. They could trade back for more picks to fill more voids on the team. Or, Telesco could select the best player available, which is how they landed Brock Bowers, arguably the best tight end in the National Football League, in only his rookie season.
Las Vegas has many more holes on its roster than just the quarterback position. There are fewer quality quarterbacks in this draft than normal, and neither of them is a lock to be successful in the NFL.
After years of first-round draft picks that did not work out, the Raiders cannot afford to miss again. Whether it is a quarterback, trading back, or selecting the best player available, Las Vegas must get this year's first-round draft pick correct, or it could set the franchise back even more.
