How Raiders Finally Snapped Their 10-Game Losing Streak
Entering Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders had lost 10 consecutive games and were in prime position to secure either the first or second pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After weeks of the Raiders losing games in various fashions, it appeared they could go the rest of the season without winning another game.
However, on Sunday, the Raiders got multiple breaks against the Jaguars, which had gone against them throughout their losing streak. Las Vegas also played well when it mattered most to secure their first win in months.
Las Vegas finally played complimentary football for one of the few times this season, leading to a win. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce explained the state of the Raiders' locker room following their win over Jacksonville.
“It was good just to stop talking about losing," Pierce said. "It's all about winning. That was the song we were playing when we walked through the locker room. It's always a good feeling because you put in all this work and to have repeated losses and then put that to the side and just watch the team's victory. What these guys are playing for, all this BS noise on the outside, like I told those gentlemen in there, it's all about us. It doesn't matter about the outside noise.”
After registering his first win as a starter this season, Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared a similar sentiment to Pierce. O'Connell noted what the win did for a locker room starving for success after what has been a disappointing season.
“I think guys just appreciate more than ever obviously how hard it is to win," O'Connell said. "And yeah, definitely weight off the shoulders for sure. It was just fun to see the smiles again. I think the biggest thing for me was kind of looking around, and high-fiving everybody, and seeing how happy guys were. It's really a big part of why you play the game. So, when you don't have it for 10 weeks in a row, it's tough. Just super proud of our coaches, administration, and players for just doing a great job.”
