Raiders Head Coach Search: Pros And Cons to Todd Monken's Candidacy
The Las Vegas Raiders have some roles to fill in the offseason, and while many names are floating around the market for the head coach vacancy, could the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator be the answer?
Todd Monken has vast years of experience in every area of football, and since joining the Ravens organization, has flourished their offensive. Lucky for him, he is able to coach quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is once again in the running for MVP votes at the seasons conclusion.
Given the Raiders have no one at their quarterback position like Jackson, there is still some upside that Las Vegas could see in hiring Monken for the job. As the names circulate the media, is Monken the actual answer for the Raiders future? Lets take a look at the pros and cons of his candidacy.
Background
Monken's background includes many years in college football, learning the ropes of the game to bring to the pros. Having experience at Grand Valley State, Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan, Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State, LSU, Southern Mississippi, and Georgia, Monken has gone through the ropes of the college scene.
Monken has also found experience coaching in the big time, with experience spanning from wide receiver coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Offensive Coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and currently, the Baltimore Ravens.
Pros
Monken obviously has vast experience coaching at the college and NFL level, giving him the extra push should the Raiders lean his direction. His time spent as an offensive coordinator could help out the young Raiders core, especially getting Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers to repeat their success they had in 2024-25.
A pro that puts Monken above other candidates for the head coach role is that he has playoff experience. Currently leading the Ravens in the playoffs. A former nominee for AP's NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2023, imagine the type of work Monken could do with a bigger title attached to his name.
Having 36 years of coaching experience, 10 being at the pro level, Monken knows a thing or two about winning in this game. If there is anything that the Raiders franchise could use nowadays, is a few more than two wins strung together.
Cons
Some may say that Monken has found his expertise in the offensive coordinator area of the game. Having only been the head coach for Mississippi State in the past, Monken may not know the ropes at the head of the table to lead the Raiders to their desired goals.
Given his work with Baltimore, it may be tough to lure him away from a successful franchise. Establishing a winning culture with Monken as the offensive coordinator, it could be tricky to get the man away from such success to take over a beaten down Raiders franchise.
Overall, Monken has the chops that the Raiders would need to really kick start their rebuilding process. Already having a few pieces that are established on offense, the Raiders may need to discuss their defensive woes if Monken would consider taking over.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.