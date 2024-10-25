Raiders' History Against Patrick Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders have had their hands full throughout all aspects of their organization in the last month. With the win and loss results being the most alarming, the Raiders have another opportunity to flip the script and shock the football world.
Las Vegas will host the two-time defending Super Bowl champions and its greatest rivals, Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday. The Chiefs have started off the season strong, as they are the only undefeated team left in the National Football League. The team is led by one of the best football players in the world, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes does so many great things at the quarterback position and continues to be one of the faces of the league based on his performance and offensive production. The Raiders' defense has seen his play style first hand which, has not always gone in their favor.
Since 2018, Mahomes has seen action in 12 games against the Raiders and has a 10-2 record. Throughout those 12 games, he has thrown for 30 touchdown passes and has collected 3,573 passing yards. He has completed 66.2 percent of his passes when playing the Silver and Black.
He has not only departed this defense through the air but also on the run. Mahomes has 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns with his legs to add another element to his game that the Raiders need to try and defend.
These are impressive numbers and Mahomes is a tremendous football player, but history has also shown that the Raiders can compete with him and force him to be uncomfortable and make mistakes. Although the Raiders only have two wins against Mahomes historically, one of those wins came the last time these two teams met.
Last season, these two teams met on Christmas and it was a very jolly day for Raider Nation. Although Mahomes accounted for 273 passing yards and one touchdown, the Raiders overall limited his performance and outplayed him. He was sacked four different times by a Raider and threw a pick-six to Jack Jones which was a big difference-maker in the game.
Raider Nation knows the team is struggling mightily currently and they are traveling to one of the most difficult environments to play in the league. However, Raider Nation has seen this team win on the road against an AFC contender, the Baltimore Ravens, and remembers the Christmas miracle that was on display the last time the team headed to Kansas City. It’s the NFL and anything can happen on game day. This game could be exactly what the Raiders need to help save the season and earn some respect throughout the league.
