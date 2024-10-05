Raiders' Jack Jones Putting in Extra Work to be Ready for Interceptions
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones was a turnover king in his brief first season with the SIlver and Black last year.
Jones made for a perfect addition to a team that, last year, had emphasized the importance of making plays on the ball leading up to the 2023 season. The then first-year Raider did just that, recording a pick-six in back-to-back weeks -- first against the Los Angeles Chargers and then against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jones has yet to post an interception this season, but he's preparing himself for the opportunity. The 26-year-old cornerback will even occasionally hop in receiver drills.
"Keeping my hands ready," Jones said. "You never know when I'm going to get my chance, an opportunity. So, I'd be sick if I get that chance and I drop it."
It's a culture Jones is trying to help build within his room. He constantly stresses the importance of catching to his fellow cornerbacks.
"I always tell them boys to work on their hands," Jones said. "We don't want to be PBU [pass break-up] kings around here, we want to be turnover specialists. So, that's always what I'm preaching."
Jones' fellow cornerback Jakorian Bennett has been having a strong second year. But as he said, he wants turnovers. That's what he wants to see from the young cornerback now that he's settled in as one of the premier assets in the secondary.
"He's [Bennett] good, but I want more out of him," Jones said. "He hasn't had an interception yet. We just had one last week, but I want something to be taken out of the air rather than given to us. And I want JB to go get one of them things. I want JB to go jump a route, I want JB to go take one out the air on a deep ball, something like that. But JB's been phenomenal man; I hope he just keeps going."
We'll see if that pick comes Sunday when the Raiders take on a division foe, the Denver Broncos, for their second AFC West matchup of the season. On the road, defense is key, and if Jones and his unit can get the takeaways he's asking for, it will only make life easier.
